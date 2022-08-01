IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Weather Update and Pitch Report in Basseterre for Today's India vs West Indies Clash

Basseterre Weather Forecast & Pitch Report for Monday’s second T20I match between India and West Indies: India and the West Indies will square off in the second match of the ongoing T20I series. The fixture will take place on Monday, August 1 at the Warner Park Stadium in St Kitts.

India outclassed the hosts and secured the opener by 68 runs. Put into bat first, India posted a score of 190/6. New opener Suryakumar Yadav scored 24 runs while skipper Rohit Sharma played a responsible inning of 64 runs. Later, a rejuvenated Dinesh Karthik smashed a quick-fire 41 off 19 deliveries to propel India to a competitive total.

In response, the West Indies got off to a flying start with Shamarah Brooks and Kyle Mayers battering the Indian pacers in the powerplay. However, a clinical display from the bowlers in the middle overs dismantled the Windies’ batting lineup.

The trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravi Bishnoi kept picking wickets in regular intervals and led India to an easy win in the first encounter as the hosts managed to score just 122/8.

The two sides will be heading to St.Kitts for the second encounter on Monday. Nicholas Pooran and his men will be looking to bounce back and level the series while India will be trying to solidify their position in the series.

Weather report

The weather for India’s second T20I match against West Indies appears to be partly cloudy on Monday, August 1. The temperature in Basseterre city in St. Kitts will be below 30 degrees Celsius and there might be a brief period of rainfall expected during the match. The wind speed is expected to be 13 km/h and the rate of precipitation is 9.8 percent. The humidity rate will increase from 73 percent during the day to 82 percent at night.

Pitch Report

India’s second T20I match against West Indies will be played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St.Kitts. The pitch has proven to be a low-scoring surface as the highest total at the stadium is 182. The pitch will aid the pacers as the surface will provide swing and bounce. The outfield is expected to be quick as well. The team winning the toss will be looking to field first.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C &Wk), Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph

