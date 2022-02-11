IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Dominant India Beat West Indies by 96 Runs to Clinch Series 3-0

India affected a 3-0 whitewash over West Indies after defeating the visitors by 100 runs in the third and the final One-Day International on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Mohammed Siraj (3/29) and Prasidh Krishna (3/27) picked three wickets each while Deepak Chahar (2/41) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/51) scalped two wickets apiece as India bowled out West Indies for 169 in 37.1 overs.

With this comprehensive win, Rohit Sharma registered his first series triumph as India’s full-time ODI skipper.

The Windies on Friday put a decent bowling show on display at Motera. For the first time in the series, the tourists managed to bowl out India, for 265, in fifty overs. But once again, their inconsistency with the bat became the reason behind their disappointing defeat. Unlike the previous encounter, the West Indies batting line-up appeared more fragile and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Advertisement

>IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Highlights

Mohammed Siraj drew the first blood by trapping wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope (5) in front in the fourth over. An early dismissal unsettled the visitors completely as Deepak Chahar came in to affect two quick dismissals, removing Brandon King (14) and Shamarh Brooks (0) in the same over.

Stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran then joined Darren Bravo in the middle and the duo tried to anchor the innings for a while. They added 43 runs to the fourth wicket before Prasidh Krishna dismantled the partnership with a length delivery. Bravo fell prey and ended up getting caught by Virat Kohli at the slips for 20 off 30 balls. The right-arm quick struck again in his next over and jolted the Windies further by getting the better of Jason Holder for 6.

After the pacers played their roles remarkably, it was Kuldeep Yadav’s turn to spin webs around the opposition. Playing an ODI at home after almost a year, the Chinaman bowler started off pretty well and sent back Fabian Allen and Pooran packing in quick successions, reducing the West Indies for 82 for 7 in just 18.3 overs.

Advertisement

Odean Smith continued to impress with his all-round show on Friday. After scalping the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan, the 25-year-old threw away his bat to almost every ball he faced during his stay in the middle. He smashed 3 boundaries and as many sixes (most by any player in the game) before Siraj finally ended his fiery cameo in the 24th over.

Despite scalping 8 wickets inside 24 overs, the hosts had to toil a bit more to taste victory as Alzarri Joseph and Hayden Walsh showed great resistance against the Indian attack. They added enough 47 runs to the 9th wicket after staying at the crease for more than 12 overs.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | IPL 2022 Auctions: Batters, Bowlers, All-rounders Gujarat Titans Should Buy at the Mega Auction

Earlier, Team India won the toss and opted to bat first. Shreyas Iyer’s responsible 80 coupled with Rishabh Pant’s aggressive 56 powered India to a challenging 265. The duo toyed with the opposition attack even as the southpaw displayed his hard-hitting prowess, striking six fours and a six. At 119/3 after 25 overs, the stage was set for a big total.

A determined Shreyas played his shots at will before giving a sitter to Darren Bravo at long-off in the 38th over. In his 111-ball knock, he hit nine boundaries.

Advertisement

However, Deepak Chahar (38) and Washington Sundar (33) played their parts to perfection and forged 53 runs for the seventh wicket. Their knocks propelled India past the 260-run mark.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here