IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: India Complete 3-0 Whitewash After Rain Denies Shubman Gill a Maiden Hundred

Team India on Wednesday defeated West Indies by 119 runs in the third and the final ODI, completing a 3-0 whitewash over the hosts. It also marked India’s 2nd ODI series triumph under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. Chasing a revised target of 257 in 35 overs, the Windies folded for 137 in 26 overs after Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a four-wicket haul while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj picked up 2 wickets apiece.

The rain played the spoilsport for India as the game was halted twice after Shikhar Dhawan opted to bat first. The disappointment was writ large on Gill’s face as he remained stranded on 98 not out before the heavens opened up for the second time, forcing India’s innings to end at 225/3 in 36 overs.

Advertisement

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Highlights

West Indies, on the other hand, had a troubled start to their chase. All-rounder Deepak Hooda started off with a maiden and then Mohammed Siraj rocked the top-order by removing Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks for ducks in the second over.

West Indies lost a couple of wickets without putting any runs on the board until Brandon Kings and Shai Hope teamed up to uplift the chase. They added 47 runs to the third wicket before Yuzvendra Chahal removed the latter for 22 in the 10th over.

The onus of the chase fell on King’s shoulders who was joined by his captain Nicholas Pooran in the middle. The pair shifted gears and started to deal in boundaries. But after adding 27 runs for the fourth wicket, the partnership was breached by Axar Patel. The left-arm off-spinner bowled a straighter delivery that sneaked under King’s bat and went on the disturb the woodwork.

Following Brandon King’s dismissal for 42, Pooran tried leading his team’s fightback as he hit five boundaries and a six before during his stay at the crease. But Prasidh Krishan, who went for runs in his opening spell, got the better of him in the 22nd over and shattered all hopes of the Windies fans.

Advertisement

Once Pooran was back in the hut, the Indian bowlers didn’t take much time in running through the lower order. Chahal and Shardul Thakur together picked up 5 wickets for 18 runs in the next 4 overs to wrap up West Indies for 137.

Earlier, skipper Dhawan, who has been India’s highest run-getter in the format during the last two years, showed why he is still indispensable in this format. As far as young Gill is concerned, after this series, he would have found some breathing space in the format.

Advertisement

The duo added 113 for the opening stand, their second hundred-plus partnership in the series, with Dhawan notching up his second half-century (58 off 74 balls) following his 97 in the opening game.

Dhawan’s innings had seven fours, while Gill had seven fours and two sixes till 36th over. The former was dismissed when he tried to hit against the turn to a googly from Hayden Walsh and Nicholas Pooran held on to a simple catch at mid-wicket.

Advertisement

Before the second rain halt, India added another 110 runs in the next 12 overs, courtesy of Gill and Shreyas Iyer (44 off 34 balls). The duo smashed 86 in just 9.3 overs to provide the required momentum.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here