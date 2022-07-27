IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan Gets 37th Half-century, Equals MS Dhoni's Massive Record - WATCH

Stand-in Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday brought up his 37th half-century in the 3rd and the final ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain. He also featured in a 113-run opening stand with partner Shubman Gill before falling prey to Hayden Walsh in the 23rd over.

Dhawan ended up scoring 58 off 74 deliveries with the help of 7 boundaries. The left-hand batter clarified his intentions right in the first over with a boundary against comeback man Jason Holder towards cover-point. The runs did dry up a bit in between but he smashed a couple of fours in Holder’s third over to gain the momentum back.

The 36-year-old batter took 61 balls to reach his 37th ODI half-century and second in this series. With this feat, Dhawan equalled the record of former India captain MS Dhoni for the most number of fifty-plus scores – 29 – away from Asia.

Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the West Indies tour, tops the chart with 49 fifty-plus scores while former India batting great Sachin Tendulkar comes next with 48. Rahul Dravid (42), Sourav Ganguly (38) and Rohit Sharma (36) stand next on the list respectively.

Most 50+ ODI scores by Indians outside Asia

Players No of 50-plus score outside Asia Virat Kohli 49 Sachin Tendulkar 48 Rahul Dravid 42 Sourav Ganguly 38 Rohit Sharma 36 MS Dhoni 29 Shikhar Dhawan 29

Dhawan couldn’t convert it into triple figures as he was taken down by Hayden Walsh with a wrong un’. Dhawan looked to flick it but got beaten by the turn and ended up playing across the line. The ball took the leading edge and landed in the safe hands of captain Nicholas Pooran.

Gill was then joined by Shreyas Iyer in the middle but soon rain marked its presence and halted the game. India posted 115/1 in 24 overs before the game was stopped.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Pacer Prasidh Krishna got a recall to the side in place of Avesh Khan who was a tad expensive in the second match. Meanwhile, there was no place for Arshdeep as well who last played in the first T20I match against England.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who was initially named the vice-captain of the team, remained unavailable for the 3rd ODI. The BCCI, in an official release, stated that the all-rounder isn’t a 100 per cent fit.

“Ravindra Jadeja was not available for selection for the 3rd ODI since he is still not 100 percent fit. The medical team will continue to monitor his progress," the BCCI statement read.

