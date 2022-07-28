IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill's Unbeaten 98 Grants Him A Spot in Unique List Including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag

Team India secured an emphatic victory against West Indies with a 119-run haul in the final ODI of the series in Port of Spain on Wednesday to take the series 3-0, despite the rain. Shubman Gill was the star Batter for India, staying unbeaten on 98 runs as the team put up a strong performance, securing a score of 226/3 in 36 overs.

Windies, famous for their explosive batting, however, collapsed in the rain-hampered game as they were bowled out on 137 in a mere 26 overs. While Yuzvendra Chahal displayed a star performance with four wickets to his name, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur picked two each.

Gill was named the player of the match as well as the player of the series for his consistent performances across all three ODIs. The Indian opener got a bright start in all three games and was on the verge of reaching a maiden three-figure mark, but rain spoiled the party for the youngster.

The 22-year-old Gill was dismissed thanks to a casual bit of running in the first ODI on 64 and then conceded a soft-dismissal in the second game, falling seven runs short of a half-century. In the final game, Gill played with more responsibility and carried the bat in the rain-shortened 36-over innings.

However, as he was left stranded on 98, Gill joined a unique list of Indian openers who similarly remained unbeaten on 90s in ODIs. That list includes big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Sunil Gavaskar among others.

Take a look:

93* - Kris Srikkanth

92* - Sunil Gavaskar

96* - Sachin Tendulkar

99* - Virender Sehwag

97* - Shikhar Dhawan

98* - Shubman Gill

Following his impressive knock in the final ODI, Gill did express disappointment at not being able to reach the 100-run mark but insisted that he only played his natural game.

“Was hoping to get a hundred, but that (rain) was not under my control. Was very disappointed how I got out in the first two ODIs. I tried to play according to the ball and let the instincts take over," Gill said.

The youngster is not a part of the Indian T20I squad which will take on the Windies in a five-match series, starting July 29.

