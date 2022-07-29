IND vs WI: Arshdeep Singh Has Last Laugh Over Kyle Mayers, Gives Epic Stare | WATCH

India pacer Arhsdeep Singh had the last laugh as he managed to dismiss a dangerous-looking Kyle Mayers in the series opening T20I match against West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. On a pitch where shot-making wasn’t easy, India managed to post a total of 190/6 and then came out to defend the total.

Meanwhile Windies were in hot pursuit, especially Mayers who slammed Arshdeep for a six and four earlier in the same over.

But the Punjab youngster pulled one back, and the left hander was taken aback by the shear pace. He didn’t even complete his follow through which proved that the batter would have checked the short in the last moment. But it was way too late for that.

He got beaten for pace and the ball went up in the air which was then taken cleanly by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the end.

Later as Singh had the last laugh, he gave Mayers the death stare as if to say ‘I won.’

Earlier skipper Rohit Sharma was in his element while Dinesh Karthik provided the final flourish as India scored a competitive 190 for six against the West Indies in the first T20 International here on Friday. The Indian captain who endured a barren spell in the shortest format since the IPL, has changed his game since the England T20s, and provided glimpses of his vintage self with some breathtaking shots on way to a 64 off 44 balls.

Karthik, the team’s designated finisher, justified his billing with a blazing, unbeaten 19-ball 41 cameo, as 52 runs came off the last four overs in a seventh-wicket stand with Ravichandran Ashwin (13 not out). On a track where there was slow spongy bounce, most of the top-order batters were dismissed playing poor shots, even as the skipper carried on at the other end for his 27th half-century in this format.

In the process, he reclaimed his position as the highest run-getter (3443 runs) in T20Is from Martin Guptill (3399 runs). His innings had seven fours and two sixes — a lofted shot dancing down the track off Jason Holder and a short-arm pull off Alazarri Joseph.

