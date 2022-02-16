IND vs WI: BCCI Allows Bigger Crowds at Eden Gardens for final T20I

The BCCI has agreed to allow higher capacity crowd for the third T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday. Earlier the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had asked the Board if they can allow crowds at the upper tier of the Eden Gardens for all the three T20Is. Now, the BCCI has replied and said the CAB may wish to do so in the third and final match of the series.

>Also Read | IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma-led India Aim to Rebuild Side Ahead of World Cup

Advertisement

India and West Indies are engaged in three-match T20I series of which the first game is to be played on Wednesday evening. The second and third games are scheduled for Friday and Sunday, respectively. “As discussed with other OB, as per your request, you can open up for the last T20 match against West Indies at Eden," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has emailed to CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya. For the first two T20Is on Wednesday and Friday, some crowd has been allowed in the hospitality area and the Club House upper tier.

The state of West Bengal is seeing a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases. As per the West Bengal government data, just 133 new Covid cases were detected in the state on February 15. Earlier the three-match ODI series in Ahmedabad was played behind close doors where India beat West Indies 3-0.

Flush with exciting talent and focussed on the T20 World Cup in exactly eight months’ time, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India would be aiming to get its combinations right when it takes on the West Indies in a three-match series beginning in Kolkata on Wednesday.

>Also Read | IPL 2022 Mega Auctions: Khaleel Ahmed Sold to Delhi Capitals By Mistake | VIDEO

Advertisement

India were the pre-tournament favourites but made a shocking group stage exit in the last T20 World Cup held in the UAE in October-November. The shambolic campaign exposed loopholes in the team combination and temperament, spoiling Virat Kohli’s swansong as T20 skipper.

India will look to make amends and rebuild the side with a packed T20 calendar lined up ahead of the marquee event in Australia beginning October 16.

Rohit, under whom Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles, would be looking to sort out issues such as the opening blues, the middle-lower order conundrum and also the bowling strategies.

Advertisement

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here