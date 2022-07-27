IND vs WI: Cut, Pull, Hook-Shubman Gill's Fifty Exhibits Array of Shots In Trinidad | WATCH

India opener Shubman Gill was at his menacing best as he came out all guns blazing yet again. Batting against West Indies in the 3rd ODI match, he went onto score a fifty and was unbeaten when the rain stopped play at Trinidad. Gill played shots all across the park, be it hook, or pull or cut. He was 51 unbeaten off 65 balls when the play stopped due to rain with India’s score reading 115/1 in 24 overs.

Gill’s innings is not the end, but could be the beginning of something special as former players have criticized him for ‘throwing away his wicket.’ Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said that the elegant batter is guilty of throwing his wicket away.

“Did you see how he was dismissed in the first two? I am not being critical. When you have such opportunities and the team has given you a chance from the first match of the series, and you have got a brilliant start … usko aapko convert karna padega, aapko bada hundred banana padega kyunki you’re not even the third-choice opener. You’re the fourth or fifth. Toh aap upar kaise jaayenge? “

Meanwhile, he will have a great opportunity to stay put and kick in for as long as he can. In that way, he can get to his maiden ODI century. Here’s the video:

India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the third ODI here on Wednesday.

India made one change to the playing XI, bringing in Prasidh Krishna in place of Avesh Khan.

West Indies has made as many as three changes to their playing eleven with Jason Holder, Keemo Paul and Keacy Carty coming in for Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepard.

India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the second ODI.

