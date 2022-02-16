IND vs WI: Debutante Ravi Bishnoi Drops Nicholas Pooran Off Chahal | VIDEO

India’s debutante against West Indies in the first T20I at Eden Gardens Ravi Bishnoi made a blunder, moments after he was handed the blue cap. He tried to pouch the catch of dangerman Nicholas Pooran, but he erred. The batter was on the score of 8; he would go onto score 61 runs by the time he was out. Meanwhile, Bishnoi took the catch and backtracked to step on the boundary rope, and Windies got the maximum.

Mind you, Bishnoi is not an ordinary fielder, he has taken some outstanding catch in the IPL. But on debut day, maybe the nerves had done him in. He revealed what he felt exactly after he dropped the sitter. “I had thought there was more space behind me and hence took the extra step," said Bishnoi about the missed opportunity during the innings break.

Advertisement

Ravi Bishnoi on Wednesday became the 95th cricketer to represent India in the shortest format of the game. The 21-year-old made his international debut against West Indies in the first game of the three-match series in Kolkata and received his cap from senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

His international career kicked off with a fielding blunder as he stepped on the boundary cushion after taking a catch of Nicholas Pooran. Bishnoi grabbed the ball well but went over the line while tracking back.

Advertisement

But the youngsters covered up the mistake by producing a superb spell in his debut game. He bagged a couple of wickets in the same over, registering the figures of 2 for 17 in his 4-over spell. It was the 11th over when Bishnoi left a deep impact with his bowling prowess. He began the over with a googly to trap Roston Chase in front on the very first delivery. The tourists decided to review the decision only to find three reds in the ball tracking.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here