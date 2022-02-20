India pacer Deepak Chahar walked off the field after he pulled up some injury on his right leg. Although, it still not clear what had exactly happened to the seamer, but the incident happened in the last ball of his second over. He had bowled brilliantly to remove two Windies batters—-Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope.

He was in his delivery stride when it appeared that he had pulled up a muscle in his right leg after which he stopped in his delivery stride and sat on the ground. The physio did rush to the ground, but the damage was done and Chahar pulled out of the game. He was seen walking off the field alongside the physio. But this time Windies were reduced to 33.2. Earlier also in the first T20I, he had such an injury scare.

Chahar, who was bought back by Chennai Super Kings for a massive Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, sustained a blow to his right hand while trying to stop a powerful pull shot from opposition skipper Kieron Pollard in the square leg region.

The incident happened in the penultimate over of the match when the Windies skipper looked to fire in all cylinders as Chahar was sent back to the dressing room and could not finish his full quota as Harshal Patel had to bowl the final over. Chahar finished with figures of 3-0-28-1.

