IND vs WI: 'Deepak Hooda Should Have Come Ahead of Him'-Former Pak Cricketer Says 'Samson Looked Dull'

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant may not be playing this series in West Indies, but his ghost continues to follow Sanju Samson, who is just getting overshadowed in his presence, just like Dinesh Karthik was in presence of MS Dhoni.

Samson, who got an opportunity against West Indies in 1st ODI, failed to make the most of it as he ate up too many balls which then slowed down India’s scoring rate in the middle.He went onto score 12 runs which came off 18 balls.

In a T20 World Cup year where fringe wants to get hold in the playing eleven, Samson’s innings not only damages his prospects, but it also encourages others to give their best as his loss can be someone’s gain.

That one could be Deepak Hooda who was preferred over the Karala batter in Ireland series opener. However, they both played together against Windies, but former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was of the view that it was Hooda who should have gotten the promotion at five, adding that Samson isn’t Pant and can eat up too many balls.

“Samson got another chance but he didn’t look special. He looked dull before Romario Shepherd got him out. But once again, I will talk about Hooda. Why did he bat down the order? Shreyas and Suryakumar are okay at No. 2 and 3 spots respectively, but Hooda should have come ahead of Samson. India pushed Samson up the order the same way as Rishabh Pant. But Samson ain’t Pant. His batting is completely different," said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

“Hooda should bat up the order. He is a fantastic player who is in great form as well. India shouldn’t meddle with his batting position," he added.

Earlier Shikhar Dhawan led India beat West Indies by three runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here.

Invited to bat, India posted a mammoth 308 for 7 with captain Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 99-ball 97. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 64 and 54 respectively.

