IND vs WI: 'Deepak Hooda's Confidence is Spot On'-Suryakumar Yadav

India were in a spot of a bother after they were reduced to 112/4 in 177 chase during the first ODI match in Ahmedabad. A couple of wickets could have turned the game away, with Akeal Hosein and Alzari Joseph both looking in good touch. It’s at this crucial juncture, Deepak Hooda joined Suryakumar Yadav in the middle. Eventually, both of them went on to share a 62 run stand for the fifth wicket and took India home.

“Things were really clear, he (Hooda) has played a lot of domestic cricket, so he knew the situation really well. So we were having little conversations and setting little goals (in our partnership). His confidence was spot on though. Loving with how things are going right now, I’m enjoying my time in the nets as well," he said at the post-match presentation. Meanwhile he was facing his old friend Kieron Pollard in the middle who also happened to be his Mumbai Indians team mate. He later revealed the banter that was going on between the two.

“Pollard just told me a few things, asked me to play the flick shot towards the mid-wicket region, the one I play in IPL. But I wanted to remain not out. It was difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball due to the dew. It was a little slower in the afternoon, but it became easier for the batters with the dew settling in."

Earlier Indian bowling came to the party in the 1000th ODI as they bundle West Indies out for 176 in the first ODI in Ahmedabad. Although the whole unit bowled well as a whole, but it was the spinners who made it turn right from the word go. Skipper Rohit Sharma must be credited for introducing Washington Sundar as early as the seventh over and he found turn right from the first ball. Within 15 minutes, he had dismissed Brandon King with a short ball that stopped on him. Later, in the very same over, he accounted for dangerman Darren Bravo as well. If that wasn’t enough, Windies were rocked by Yuzvendra Chahal who picked up crucial wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard off successive balls. Especially the Pollard dismissal was classic as he had him in trouble with the wrong un. With the score reading 79/7, Jason Holder and Fabian Allen led Windies recovery with a counter-attacking 78 run stand.

