IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction For 3rd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India vs West Indies 2022, August 2, Warner Park, 9:30 PM IST

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s third T20I match between India and West Indies: After suffering a five-wicket defeat against West Indies in the second T20I, India will be eager to win the third match to claim a vital lead in the five-match series. The third T20I is slated to be played on Tuesday at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Team India, batting first, displayed terrific batting as they posted 190 runs in the first T20I. The approach did not change in the second game but it simply did not pay off as the hosts were bundled out for a paltry total of 138. West Indies pacer Obed McCoy scalped six wickets in second match to register his side’s best bowling figures in T20Is.

West Indies, during the run chase, reached the target with four balls to spare. Opening batter Brandon King played a match-winning knock of 52-ball 68 to help West Indies clinch a much-needed win in second T20I. Moreover, it was India’s first defeat of their ongoing tour of West Indies.

Ahead of the third T20I match between India and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs WI Telecast

India vs West Indies third T20I match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India.

IND vs WI Live Streaming

The third T20I match between India and West Indies is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND vs WI Match Details

The IND vs WI third T20I match will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday, August 2, at 9:30 pm IST.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

