>IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between India and West Indies: West Indies are touring India for a three-match One Day series followed by three T20 Internationals. The high-profile tour kickstarts on Sunday, February 6 with the first One Day International between India and West Indies scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India suffered an embarrassing and disheartening loss by 0-3 against South Africa in the three-match ODI series. The team will hope to soothe their wounds with a meaty home session. The team will be led by full-time skipper Rohit Sharma as he makes a comeback from an injury.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be high on confidence. They are coming to India by defeating England in a home five-match T20I series by 3-2. West Indies are currently ranked 8th in the ICC ODI rankings and the series will act as an important milestone in their preparation for the 2023 World Cup.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between India and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

>IND vs WI Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the West Indies tour of India.

>IND vs WI Live Streaming

India vs West Indies game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>IND vs WI Match Details

India vs West Indies contest will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 1:30 pm IST on February 6, Sunday.

>IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Virat Kohli

Advertisement

>Vice-captain: Shai Hope

>Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant

>Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shamarh Brooks

>Allrounders: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar

>Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph

>IND vs WI Probable XIs

>India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur

>West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here