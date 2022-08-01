IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

A depleted West Indies team will aim for a much-needed win today (August 1) in the second T20I against India. India have been in sublime form as they still remain unbeaten on the ongoing West Indies tour. The second T20I of the series is scheduled to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The Rohit Sharma-led side kicked off the ODI series on a promising note, after clinching a comfortable 68-run win in the opening game. The visitors did manage to register a solid total of 190 runs losing six wickets, but the middle order’s poor show in the game will be a point of concern for Indian team management ahead of the second game.

Deepak Hooda may get a chance in the second match as Shreyas Iyer may be dropped. Iyer was dismissed for a duck in the first T20I. Pace bowling-friendly conditions at the Warner Park might force Indian team management to drop Ravi Bishnoi also. Pacer Harshal Patel is expected to return to the squad for the second T20I.

West Indies is expected to have Romario Shepherd and Brandon King back in the playing eleven for the second T20I. Both Shepherd and King missed the first T20I due to visa issues.

Ahead of the second T20I match between India and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs WI Telecast

Doordarshan (DD) sports channel has the broadcasting right for India vs West Indies second T20I match.

IND vs WI Live Streaming

The second T20I match between India and West Indies is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND vs WI Match Details

The IND vs WI second T20I match will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday, August 1, at 8:00 pm IST.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

