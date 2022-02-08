India vs West Indies Dream11, IND vs WI Dream11 Latest Update, IND vs WI Dream11 Win, IND vs WI Dream11 App, IND vs WI Dream11 2021, IND vs WI Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, IND vs WI Dream11 Live Streaming

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies:

West Indies will be fighting for their survival as they will take on India in the second One Day International of the three-match series. The Men in Maroon endured a massive loss against the Indian side by six wickets in the first match.

The visiting batters failed to adapt to the playing conditions and couldn’t prolong their stay in the middle. As a result, the team posted a sorry figure of 176 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Yuzvedra Chahal proved to be the most dangerous Indian bowler for the visitors as he returned with four wickets while Washinton Sundar picked three wickets.

Advertisement

Chasing the low score of 176 runs, India won the match in 28 overs. Making his comeback in the team, the skipper Rohit Sharma delivered a sensational performance. Rohit hammered 60 runs while Suraykumar Yadan and Deepak Hooda applied the finishing touch by adding 34 and 26 runs, respectively.

Ahead of the match between India and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs WI Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the West Indies tour of India.

IND vs WI Live Streaming

India vs West Indies game will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs WI Match Details

India vs West Indies contest will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 01:30 AM IST on February 09, Wednesday.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Jason Holder

Vice-Captain- Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Darren Bravo, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI Probable XIs:

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar

West Indies: Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kemar Roach, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here