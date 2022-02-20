>IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies: A series win in the T20Is is no more up for grabs for West Indies. However, the visitors will have the last chance to avoid going back with empty pockets. West Indies and India will be playing against each other for the last time during the West Indies tour of India 2022 on Sunday, February 20.

The final T20 International between the two sides will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India were brilliant in the second game as they thrashed West Indies by eight runs. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant showed their prowess with the bat while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravi Bishnoi looked outstanding with the bat.

Coming to West Indies, they showed a lot of promise during the match. The Caribbeans almost touched the victory owing to the batting exploits by Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran. The team can bank on the same to deliver a sensational performance in the last match.

Ahead of the match between India and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

>IND vs WI Telecast

Star Sports Network will be televising India vs West Indies games in India.

>IND vs WI Live Streaming

India vs West Indies game will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

>IND vs WI Match Details

India vs West Indies contest will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 07:00 PM IST on February 20, Sunday.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Venkatesh Iyer

Vice-Captain- Rovman Powell

>Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kyle Mayers, Rohit Sharma, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Roston Chase

>IND vs WI Probable XIs:

>India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

>West Indies: Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

