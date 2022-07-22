IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs India vs West Indies 1st ODI at Queen’s Park Oval at 7:00 pm IST

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s first ODI match between India and West Indies: After conquering England in the limited overs format, team India will now travel to the Caribbean islands to take on West Indies. The two teams will clash in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday, July 22 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

The Indian team is high on confidence after securing the ODI series against England. Big guns like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the series. Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will be the stand-in skipper while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named as the vice-captain.

Even without big names, the Indian management is spoilt for choices as many of the youngsters have been putting in impressive displays lately. Shubhman Gill might edge Ishan Kishan and Rituraj Gaikwad for the opening spot along with Dhawan.

In the middle-order, in form batter Suryakumar Yadav will be a certainty while it will be interesting to see who among Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson gets picked. Mohammed Siraj will lead the Indian pace attack while Arshdeep Singh could make his ODI debut.

West Indies faced a humiliating 3-0 defeat in the ODI series against Bangladesh at home. The Nicholas Pooran-led side will be looking to put up a better performance against India. Windies have recalled their veteran all-rounder Jason Holder to the squad. The bowling unit will be led by Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein.

Ahead of the first ODI match between India and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs WI Telecast

The first ODI match between India and West Indies will be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel.

IND vs WI Live Streaming

The first ODI match between India and West Indies is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND vs WI Match Details

The IND vs WI first ODI match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday, July 22, at 7:00 pm IST.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Brandon King, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shai Hope

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph, Yuzvendra Chahal

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

