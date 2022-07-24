IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs West Indies Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday’s 2nd ODI match, July 24, Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, 7:00 pm IST

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s second ODI match between India and West Indies: West Indies will be determined to end their seven-match losing streak and win the second ODI on Sunday to stay alive in the series against West Indies. The second match between India and West Indies will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

The visitors earlier kicked off the series on a promising note after registering a thrilling three-run victory.

Batting first, India posted a solid total of 308 runs losing seven wickets. Skipper and veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan played a fine knock of 97 runs off 99 balls to help his side in reaching a defendable total. Dhawan and Shubman Gill (64 runs off 53 balls) stitched an opening stand of 119 runs to provide a strong foundation to Indian batting.

West Indies failed to kick off their run chase on a promising note after losing their wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope (7 runs off 18 balls) with just 16 runs on board. Later, the hosts made a strong comeback but eventually they could reach 305/6 in 50 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets each in the match.

Ahead of the second ODI match between India and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs WI Telecast

The second ODI match between India and West Indies will be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel.

IND vs WI Live Streaming

The second ODI match between India and West Indies is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND vs WI Match Details

The IND vs WI second ODI match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday, July 24, at 7:00 pm IST.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain: Kyle Mayers

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kyle Mayers

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shamrah Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gundakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

