IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs West Indies Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's third ODI IND vs WI match, July 27, Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, 7:00 pm IST

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s third ODI match between India and West Indies:

India might have already won the ODI series against West Indies but skipper Shikhar Dhawan will be wary of his side’s bowling ahead of the third ODI. The final match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Indian bowling unit have conceded 300-plus runs in both the T20Is. Pacer Avesh Khan was given a chance in the second ODI but the decision backfired. The debutant failed to pick up a single wicket and conceded 54 runs after bowling six overs. Eventually, West Indies had posted a solid total of 311 in 50 overs.

India coach Rahul Dravid, in all likelihood, will make some changes to the bowling lineup for the third ODI. Pacer Arshdeep Singh is expected to make his ODI debut against West Indies in the final match of the series.

Indian batting, on the other hand, provided a big relief to fans. In the opening game, the visitors had registered a defendable total of 308 runs. Skipper Dhawan led from the front and played a fine knock of 97 runs.

In the penultimate ODI, Team India successfully chased a mammoth total of 312 runs. All-rounder Axar Patel scored a quickfire 64 off 35 balls as India reached the target with two balls remaining.

Ahead of the third ODI match between India and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs WI Telecast

The third ODI match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel.

IND vs WI Live Streaming

The third ODI match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND vs WI Match Details

The IND vs WI third ODI match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Wednesday, July 27, at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain: Kyle Mayers

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shephard

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shamrah Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales

