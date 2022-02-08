IND vs WI: Flexible to Bat at Any Position, Ready to Bowl When Team Requires, Says Suryakumar Yadav

India batter Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said that batting at number five is not different for him and he is flexible to bat at any position, adding that he is also ready to bowl whenever the team requires him to contribute on that front.

The 35-year-old has batted at number 3, 4, 5 and 6 for India across the T20 and ODI format. He came at five in the first ODI against West Indies.

“It is not too different (batting at number five), I have been batting at all the positions and I am really flexible, so where ever the team management decides and wants me to bat, I am really flexible to bat at any position and really happy with the way things are going right now," said Suryakumar during a virtual press conference, on the eve of the second ODI against the West Indies here.

Advertisement

In the last few years, India have missed a top-six batter who can also bowl. And, Surya, who is now regularly turning his arm over in the nets, wants to contribute to his team with his bowling as well.

“I’m bowling in the nets. Whenever the opportunity comes, I’ll be ready. Whenever they feel they can use me, I’m always available," he said.

The Mumbaikar also mentioned that he also does a lot of net sessions at home to keep himself match-ready and the motivation to play for the county comes from inside.

“Back home, I do a lot of net sessions. The motivation to play for the county comes automatically," he said.

Advertisement

Suryakumar is also known for his wide range of strokes, and the cricketer feels it’s all about practice.

“It all came from practise, I mean it was not that difficult, I knew I just had to work on few strokes, where I can get runs… so I was focussing on that and slowly kept working in the nets, did a lot of match simulations when I was back home and with a lot of perfect practise it came automatically," he said.

When asked whether he would play the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai if not selected for Tests against Sri Lanka, the batter said, “Obviously, I have always loved playing red-ball cricket because that is where it all started for me. Whenever I am free and available, I have always played red-ball cricket. I am looking forward to playing Tests for India,".

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here