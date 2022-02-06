IND vs WI: From Dhoni Review System to Definitely Rohit System, Sunil Gavaskar In Awe of Skipper's DRS Skills

Former player and cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar was left impressed with Rohit Sharma’s proactive approach with the DRS (Decision Review System). Rohit took the DRS as many as three times and got it right every time. Firstly, he took the DRS when Washington Sundar had hist the pads of Darren Bravo. Although the bowler was convinced that he bat was involved, the skipper certainly didn’t feel so. After this, Chahal had trapped Nicholas Pooran for which the Rohit didn’t waste time in taking the decision upstairs. India used it rightly and sent dangerman to the pavilion. The DRS was to come into play one more time with Shamarh Brooks as former skipper Virat Kohli urged Rohit to take it upstairs.

Later Gavaskar said he used to call DRS (Dhoni Review System), but he will soon have to call it Definitely Rohit System onwards. “When Dhoni was there I used to call it the Dhoni Referral System. And I mentioned it in the commentary that you can now call it the Rohit system because he is getting it absolutely right so far," he said while speaking on Star Sports.

He highlighted the role a wicket-keeper plays in taking the referral upstairs as a captain would definitely ask his keeper before taking the final call. “There will be situations where you will be getting it wrong but it is the wicketkeeper who plays the crucial role here because he is going to guide you here as to where the ball was pitched. If the ball hits the pads, below the knee roll or above then the bowler comes in. Otherwise, it is the wicketkeeper who plays a crucial role," he explained.

A dominant Team India registered a clinical 7-wicket win over West Indies in their historic 1000th ODI match on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Chasing a target of 177, Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning runs for India on last ball of the 28th over. Suryakumar scored unbeaten 34 runs to revive India’s innings, after hiccups in the middle overs, alongside debutant Deepak Hooda who scored 26*.

Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49 in 9.5 overs) and Washington Sundar (3/30 in 9 overs) were the stand-out performers for India as they spun their web around the tourists to bundle them out for 176.

