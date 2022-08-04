IND vs WI: Hardik Pandya Visits 'King' Kieron Pollard's House; Pics Go Viral

Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have now remained friends for a very long time. Thanks to their chemistry since their days together at Mumbai Indians, the duo’s relationship has gotten even more strong with time. Both Pollard and Pandya have similar all-around skills on the field, off the field they have have same personality. Cool, calm and flamboyant. And that’s why Pandya was always considered a West Indian first and then an Indian. The 29-year-old all-rounder has a huge fan following in the Caribbean as well.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Advertisement

Pandya, who is now touring West Indies where India are currently engaged in a five-match T20I series, took some time out from his busy schedule and visited Pollard’s house.

Also Read: ‘Credit Goes To Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid’, Says Hardik Pandya On India’s Aggressive Approach

“No trip to the Caribbean is complete without a visit to the King’s home ❤️❤️ Polly my favourite and your beautiful family, thank you for hosting me my brother," tweeted the Baroda all-rounder where he also shared a couple of pics.

Meanwhile coming back to the cricket, the India vice-captain for the ongoing West Indies T20I series has credited skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid for ensuring increased freedom, flexibility and communication for the players.

Advertisement

“Ro gives you a lot of flexibility and freedom which is his strength throughout his captaincy stint whenever I have played with him," Hardik Pandya said after India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against Windies.

Advertisement

“Here as well, a lot of credit goes to him and Rahul Dravid the way they have got the team together and making sure a lot of positive mindset comes in and players are feeling secure; they are not looking over their shoulder; making sure they are getting ample chances; they are getting told as well if they are not playing, and that is something which is commendable,"Pandya added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here