IND vs WI: Head to Head Record And Venue Record of Warner Park Stadium In St Kitts

India will face the West Indies at the Warner Park Stadium in St Kitts today (August 1). India has remained unbeaten in the Caribbean tour winning all four contests so far. After clinching the ODI series 3-0, the Men in Blue began their T20 campaign with an impressive win in the first match at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad on July 29. Batting first, India got off to a good start with a new opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav. The duo launched an attack on the West Indies bowlers from the first over and added 44 runs in 4.3 overs before Yadav was dismissed for 24 off 16 balls.

Yadav’s dismissal was followed up with the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. West Indies got two more wickets to put brakes on the run rate. The finishing touch by Dinesh Karthik propelled India’s score from 138 at the end of the 17th over to 190 at the end of the innings. Karthik remained unbeaten with a 19-ball 41.

Indian bowlers continued the game from where the batters had left and got early breakthroughs to put the hosts under pressure. By the end of 12 overs, half of the West Indies team was back in the pavilion. Barring Sharmah Brooks, no other Caribbean batter could get 20 or more runs and the side was eventually restricted to 122, giving India a 68-run victory to lead the five-match series 1-0.

West Indies will be eager to get back to the winning momentum and open its count of victories against the Indian team.

IND vs WI Head-to-Head:

The two teams have faced each other in 21 T20I matches so far. Out of which, India have emerged victorious on 14 occasions whereas 6 games have gone in favour of West Indies. One match ended with no results.

IND vs WI previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, IND defeated WI by 68 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

Last five results:

India won by 68 runs

India won by 17 runs

India won by 8 runs

India won by 6 wickets

India won by 67 runs

Here is the venue record of Warner Park Stadium,St Kitts (T20I):

Total games played: 10

Games won by teams batting first: 3

Games won by teams batting second: 5

No Results: 2

Highest total recorded posted here: 182/6 – England vs. West Indies, 2019

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 45/10 – England vs. West Indies, 2019

Highest total chased here: 146/6- Afghanistan vs. West Indies, 2017

