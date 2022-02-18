IND vs WI: Ian Bishop Highlights the Template Team India Has Adopted in T20Is Under Rohit Sharma

Former West Indies cricketer said he was left impressed by India’s approach during the chase in the 1st T20I between India and West Indies on Tuesday. Ravi Bishnoi bowled an economical spell as West Indies set India a target of 158 to chase. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opned the innigs for the hosts and raced away to 58 in PowerPlay, with skipper Rohit taking the attacker’s role.

Ishan Kishan, who was the costliest player at the recent auction struggled to score runs, Rohit Sharma was in full flow at Eden Gardens. The 34-year-old hit three sixes and four boundaries as he scored scored 19-ball 40 to lay the foundation for India’s run chase. There was a mini wobble but India successfully crossed the line with seven balls to spare.

>ALSO READ | IND vs WI, 1st T20I: ‘Someone like Shreyas Iyer is Sitting Out, Very Hard On Him’

Advertisement

Now, according to Ian Bishop, Rohit Sharma and India have zeroed in on an approach which they think would help them go forward in the upcoming T20 World Cup. In the previous T20 World Cup, India faltered against strong opponents as they failed to make the most of the PowerPlay in those matches.

“That’s the way India have to play going forward. Rohit Sharma has decided post, I suppose, after the World Cup. They did well against a couple of the lower-ranked teams at the back end of the World Cup but this is how the powerplay needs to be for India, particularly when they come up against some of the higher-ranked teams," said Ian Bishop on Star Sports.

>ALSO READ | IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma-Led India Look to Blank Windies in T20Is Too

“Ishan didn’t fire, at some point, he will as he gets more used to that position. But the template is there, the captain leading from the front in terms of aggression. That’s the way forward," Bishop added.

Advertisement

India was involved in a T20 series against New Zealand right after the World Cup last year, and in that series too Rohit gave India quick starts while opening with KL Rahul. The India skipper hit a 36-ball 48 in the first T20I and followed it up with scores of 36-ball 55 and 31-ball 56.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here