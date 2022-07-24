India lost the toss and had to bowl first in the second ODI match against West Indies at Port of Spain, Trinidad. They made one change where Avesh Khan walked in place of Prasidh Krishna. Meanwhile, Windies also made one change to the squad, adding Haydon Walsh Jr for Gudakesh Motie. Meanwhile, in the last match, India managed to beat Windies by the barest of margins, beating them by 3 runs which made sure they took 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Updates

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies Captain: This is the same wicket from the last time, 250 should be a challenging score. We need to hang in there, build partnerships and execute. We need to do the same thing over and over. Motie is out and Hayden is in. (On Hope) Doesn’t matter if he scores on not because if he doesn’t someone else will. Hope he will enjoy it

Shikhar Dhawan, India Captain: The pitch looks good, it started to come on nicely until the spin comes in. We also wanted to win after how it played the last game. We gave a few runs in the field, 5-10% improvement in the bowling is also needed. That’s what we discussed. Siraj’s yorkers, Prasidh handling the pressure was impressive. Prasidh is out, Avesh will debut.

India Playing XI: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Avesh Khan.

West Indies Playing XI: 1 Shai Hope (wk), 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Brandon King, 5 Nicholas Pooran (capt), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Akeal Hosein, 9 Hayden Walsh, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Jayden Seales.

Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan will again look to make a statement as the Indian team, made up of fringe players, take on the West Indies in the second ODI here on Sunday.

Having won the first game by three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean.

Be it Dhawan and comeback man Shubman Gill’s aggressive opening stand, or Mohammad Siraj’s emergence as the leader of the bowling attack in the absence of the experienced Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, India ticked all the boxes on Friday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

First up, it was about Gill as the highly-rated opener, returning to the ODI fold after more than 19 months, seized the opportunity with both hands with a career-best 64.

Picked ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, Gill made batting look easy when most of them struggled after the ball got softer at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Throughout his knock, he scored at a run-a-ball and smashed six boundaries and a couple of sixes, and it took a run out to end his stay in the middle.

