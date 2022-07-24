Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team has been fined 20 percent of its match fee for slow over rate.

India’s skipper Shikhar Dhawan pleaded guilty to the offence and avoided a hearing.

Also Read: ‘Shubman Gill Wasn’t Unlucky, He Was Lazy’ - Former Pakistan Skipper on India Opener’s Run-Out

The sanction was imposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after India fell one over short of the target after time allowances.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, the players will be fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Advertisement

India won the first ODI in Port of Spain by three runs after a dramatic final over by Mohammed Siraj. India had made 308/7 batting first, but West Indies, driven by half-centuries from Kyle Mayers and Brandon King and cameos from Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd, came pretty close to the target. They eventually fell short by 3 runs.

Earlier Avesh Khan made his ODI debut for India as West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in the second match of the series at Queen’s Park Oval on Sunday.

Sunday’s match is being played on the pitch which was used in the first ODI on Friday, which India won in a thrilling fashion by three runs.

After winning the toss, Pooran said leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. comes in for left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie in the playing eleven. An official update from the West Indies team said Walsh Jr, originally a reserve player, was added to the ODI squad as Motie suffered a fractured thumb during Friday’s match.

Advertisement

“250 should be a challenging score. We need to hang in there, build partnerships and execute. We need to do the same thing over and over. Doesn’t matter if he (Shai Hope, playing his 100th ODI) scores on not because if he doesn’t someone else will. Hope he will enjoy it," said Pooran.

Also Read | ‘One Small Change in The End’: Shikhar Dhawan Reveals The Move That Helped India Seal a Thrilling Win

Advertisement

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan said Avesh Khan is included into the playing eleven in place of pacer Prasidh Krishna. Avesh, who made his T20I debut earlier this year and has nine appearances in the shortest format of the game, has the ability to hit the hard lengths and extract bounce to trouble the batters on good batting pitches.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here