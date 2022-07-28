IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj Reminds Fans of Mohammed Shami In Brilliant Over, Picks Up Two In Three Balls | WATCH

India beat West Indies quite comprehensively in the final match of the three-match series in Port of Spain, Trinidad. After a sedate start from Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan, the former hung in, and with Shreyas Iyer went onto upped the scoring rate which made sure that India set a target of 225/3 in 36 overs.

Although Shubman Gill was unlucky to miss out on a maiden century, India rode on his sublime 98 to outclass West Indies by 119 runs and complete a 3-0 rout.

It can be said that Gill was the protagonist of the match, but it was Mohammed Siraj who jolted Windies early on in the game, taking the two big wickets of Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks in the same over.

He first got rid of the left-hander with the one that moved in sharply and then bowled a dot only to trap Brooks off the very next ball. The batter then consulted his captain Nicholas Pooran who convinced him not to take the DRS call. It was a brilliant over where the youngster managed to move the ball around. Check those dismissals here:

While all the three ODIs were played at the same venue, Dhawan and his men deserve full credit for making most of the opportunities, showing good game awareness in crunch situations throughout the series.

If they defended well under pressure in the first game, the second one saw the lower middle-order accomplish a tricky chase after a not-so-great show from top-order.

The third game posed a different challenge as rain-break could have caused a decisive shift in momentum but the stylish Gill and the talented Shreyas Iyer (44 off 34 balls) changed the complexion of the game post rain-break.

India were 115 for 1 in 24 overs when there was the first stoppage but once the play resumed, visitors suddenly upped the ante, smashing 110 runs in the next 12 overs as Gill looked good for his maiden ton, which was not to be.

