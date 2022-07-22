IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of First Two ODIs After Sustaining a Knee Injury

Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the first two ODI matches against West Indies after sustaining a knee injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement on Twitter regarding Jadeja’s injury after the toss took place at the first ODI at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The board also stated that the medical team is monitoring Jadeja’s injury and the decision on his availability for the third ODI will be taken later.

“Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies. The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly," the BCCI tweeted.

Ahead of the series opener, Dhawan already indicated that Jadeja is expected to miss the clash.

“Right now, he (Ravindra Jadeja) has a bit of a niggle so we don’t know whether he will be ready or not for the first ODI. Other than that, (Mohammed) Siraj is there, Prasidh (Krishna) is there, and we have got amazing fast bowling," Dhawan said.

Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to field against India in the first ODI of the three-match series. Shreyas Iyer was named Shikhar Dhawan’s deputy after Jadeja was ruled out of the first two matches.

India chose a solid middle-order comprising of Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer and Samson Samson in the first ODI. In the fast bowling department, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh failed to make the cut as India went ahead with Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

While Shubman Gill got a nod over Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan to open the innings alongside skipper Dhawan.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

