IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja Unavailable, Prasidh Krishna Comes In For Avesh Khan

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was not available for selection for the final ODI match as Prasidh Krishna got a recall to the side in place of Avesh Khan who was a tad expensive in the second match. Meanwhile, there was no place for Arshdeep as well who last played in the first T20I match against England. Earlier, it was reported that Jadeja would be fit for the final match, but that didn’t happen.

Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Latest Updates

“Ravindra Jadeja was not available for selection for the 3rd ODI since he is still not 100 percent fit. The medical team will continue to monitor his progress."

Earlier Jadeja, who was named the vice captain for the ODI series, was ruled out of the first two match with a knee niggle.

On the other hand West Indies made as many as three changes with Keacy Carty, Keemo Paul and Jason Holder making their way into the side.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Nicholas Pooran: The first two games, we were heartbroken. We are motivated today, we need to get over the line. We spoke about batting 50 overs, but we need to be more consistent. We will get to see the result eventually. Holder, Keemo and Carty are in. Alzarri, Rovman and Shepherd are out.

Shikhar Dhawan: We will bat first. We will like to post a good score. The best thing is everything is performing, nice to see that. That’s a big positive for us, happy with that. I feel that intent is important, but at the same time you need to be smart. Dravid is doing a good job, the more the players will play, the better they will get. We got one change. Prasidh comes in for Avesh Khan.

