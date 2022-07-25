IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Congratulates Axar Patel In Gujarati, Spinner's Reply Is Too Good

Axar Patel smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 35-ball 64, his maiden ODI fifty, to steer India to a series-clinching two-wicket win over the West Indies in a tense second match here.

Set a stiff target of 312, the visitors were tottering at 205 for five in 38.4 overs but Patel rescued India with his six-hitting prowess, taking the visitors home with two balls to spare on Sunday.

Needing six runs off last three balls, Patel clobbered Kyle Mayers straight over his head for a six as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Advertisement

Patel smashed five sixes and three fours in his unconquered innings and added 51 off 33 balls with Deepak Hooda (33).

The batter walked in at the score reading 205/5 with India in a lot of trouble. But Patel hung in there and kept on finding the scoring shots just when the doctor ordered. After the match, he received congratulatory wishes from all across the world, but this one stood out. It was Rohit Sharma who had tweeted in Gujarati, Axar’s mother tongue.

The 27-year-old also replied to the tweet in the same language.

Advertisement

“It’s very special, to get it in a crucial, series-winning cause is amazing. When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 an over. We thought it could be done as we have IPL experience," Patel, who was adjudged man of the match, said.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Says Axar Patel’s Batting In Trinidad Reminds Him of His Younger Days

“We wanted to be calm and keep cover of the rate. This was special as this is my first ODI since 2017, even my first fifty came here."

Advertisement

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan was lavish in his praise for the all-rounder.

“The way Axar played was amazing. Our domestic and IPL cricket keeps us ready as we play in front of big crowds. As Axar said, he’s done it multiple times in IPL. That brings a big stage."

Also Read: Sanju Samson Again Dives Full Length To Save Boundary Off Mohammed Siraj | WATCH

Advertisement

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said his side lost the game “in the last six overs."

“Axar played well and we didn’t hold our nerves. We could not keep things down in the last five overs. We felt that it got easier to hit spinners. One wicket would have opened up things but Axar played brilliantly," he said.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here