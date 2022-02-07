IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Keen to Find Out What Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar can do in ODIs

Rohit Sharma gave the first hints of wanting to do his utmost for fast bowler Prasidh Krishna and off-break bowler Washington Sundar in order to make them gain valuable game time under their belts in one-day internationals. Sharma who has taken over the reins of the white-ball format teams may have realised that a back-up has to be kept in all readiness for next year’s ICC World Cup in India.

Jasprit Bumrah will be India’s spearhead for a few more years and whoever is the captain, he will rely on the Gujarat speedster to take the heavy load and responsibility; be it in T20 or the 50 over ODI format. Mohammed Shami will be well into his 33rd year by the time the 50 over World Cup arrives in the winter of 2023, but he may be still around in the thick of things. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma cannot be spoken in the same breath; same with Umesh Yadav; and so India has to cast the net wide to find the fresh talent for all formats.

>Talking Points: Finisher Hooda Gets Job Done; DRS Brings Virat-Rohit Chemistry to Fore

Advertisement

A few years ago, an Australian speed merchant revealed that he has seen budding talents in Krishna and Navdeep Saini. These two have been on the selectors’ radar, and it appears Krishna, who will turn 26 on February 19, has stolen the march over Saini and the rest who have travelled with the Indian Test and white-ball teams as net bowlers. He is tall and filled up and seems to have improved in all facets of his bowling by leaps and bounds. He can generate speed in excess of 140 plus kmph, swing the ball and hit the deck hard and gain appreciable lift of the surface.

>IND VS WI FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Last year he took 4 for 54 on his debut against England on a flat deck at the Maharashtra International Stadium at Gahunje, Pune, after initially being punished by Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. He took the wickets of Roy, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings and Tom Curran. In the second match, Krishna finished with figures of 2 for 58 after the likes of Roy, Bairstow and Stokes demonstrated their brutal power to hit 22 fours and 28 sixes. In the third match, Krishna went for 62 off seven overs with Sam Curran scoring a well constructed 95 not out.

It was a learning experience against some of the batters who explode into action in the short form England has been in pursuit of excellence. Then in the recent Cape Town ODI against South Africa, he was among wickets taking 3 for 59. The selectors and the team see special talent in him and Krishna, emerging from a region that gave India such splendid fast and seam bowlers like Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad, is going to be given all opportunities to flourish. He could come into the reckoning for both World Cups in Australia and India.

Advertisement

In the three-match series kick-off game against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (Feb. 6) Krishna was deployed in three spells of two three overs with the new ball, five overs from the 17th to 25th and two overs in the 41st and 43rd. The gangling fast bowler finished at 10-0-29-2 after going for 17 runs in his wicket-less first three overs. Krishna quickly took control of himself and his bowling with a slightly older ball hit hard on occasions by Brendon King and Darren Bravo and picked up the wickets of Jason Holder with a lovely delivery around the off stump that gained height and also that of Akeal Hosein, who also fell nicking a rising delivery. Sharma has the option to use him in two more matches here.

Advertisement

The off-spinner, Sundar, called upon to bowl a little after halfway through the first ten-over power-play (when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle) sent down a straight first spell of six overs and rocked the top order removing King and Bravo. In all he bowled two spells; first a 6-1-21-2 from overs eight to 18 and then a second spell of 3-0-9-1 from overs 36 to 40.

Advertisement

With ‘off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin taking an injury forced rest, Sundar, who was out of the team because of injuries and Covid, is seen as a clear option for both white-ball formats. Playing in only his second match, he impressed. After the match he said:" That’s (bowling with the new ball) something I have been doing for the last few years. I enjoy bowling in the powerplay now. Even the fact that I played Vijay Hazare, that helped me bowl in different situations of the game. Even there, I bowled a lot with the new ball. All those experiences have definitely helped."

Advertisement

Both Krishna and Sundar are rookies in one-day international cricket that will become the priority for international teams that will aim to compete well and vie for the title at next year’s ICC World Cup; a limited over format that was played over 60 overs in the first three editions in England from 1975 to 1983 in England, before it settled for a 50 over version from the fourth edition in India.

The tall and strapping Krishna has had the benefit of training at the MRF Pace Academy, Chennai and travelling with the IDBI Bowling Foundation to Australia and working there on his bowling for a month with Jeff Thomson in 2016. The next two years will be interesting times for the gifted fast bowler from Karnataka.

Sundar, who cut his teeth in T20 and has played 31 matches for India, and four Test matches, had made his one-day debut against Sri Lanka at Mohali four years ago. He played his second ODI on Sunday. He comes as a package with his batting skills and good fielding. Should he excel in the coming months, the selectors will find it difficult to ignore him for a permanent spot in the team for the white ball competitions and in the Test team too.

Sharma is more likely to pick them in the next two matches because both Krishna and Sundar need to gain experience in the ODIs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here