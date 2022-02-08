IND vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer Undergo 'Light' Training, But Ruled Out of Second ODI

India opener Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who both were tested positive of Covid-19, have been cleared to train after the duo tested negative. However, they are ruled out of the second ODI which is to take place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Both of them went through some light training at the Narendra Modi Stadium under the watchful eyes of the BCCI medical team. Gaikwad, however, is still in isolation.

“Both of them (Shreyas and Shikhar) are allowed to light training as per the protocol. However, the medical team will monitor them before a decision is taken about their availability," a source in the BCCI told The Hindu, indicating that the Board may not want to rush things.

Earlier India beat West Indies in the first ODI by six wickets after Rohit Sharma returned as skipper. He alongside Ishan Kishan opened the innings for India and gave the Men in Blue a great start of 84 runs. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are also back in the nets after completing their quarantine. While KL was ruled out of the first ODI due to sister’s marriage, Agarwal has been added to the squad as a backup to four players who were hit by Covid-19.

Their (Mayank and Rahul) coming back after quarantine makes our unit stronger. At the end of the day, it is the team management’s call as to who will play or not. We are really happy to have them back," batter Suryakumar Yadav said on the eve of the second ODI.

The BCCI, on Wednesday, revealed that Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been tested for COVID-19 ahead of the ODI series against West Indies and are put in isolation.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, the senior opener is recovering well as he thanked all his fans, saying he is humbled by the love he received on Thursday.

“Thank you everyone for your wishes. I’m doing fine and humbled by all the love that’s come my way," Dhawan wrote along with his picture.

