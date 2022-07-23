IND vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan Starts Doing Push-ups After a Diving Effort in The Field | Watch

Shikhar Dhawan is a pure entertainer. When he’s not delighting his fans with cuts, pulls and drives when batting, Dhawan is busy making reels on Instagram, even convincing someone like Rahul Dravid to join in the fun.

Also Read: Dhawan Reveals The Move That Helped India Seal a Thrilling Win

Someone who always has a smile on his face, Dhawan also makes sure others around him are not devoid of the joy. He did something similar during the first ODI between India and West Indies.

In the 37th over of West Indies’ innings as they attempted to chase down 309, Brandon King played punched one delivery from India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal at the cover region. India captain Dhawan had stationed himself at that spot and he made a decent diving stop, ensuring it was a dot ball.

Advertisement

Dhawan quickly took a look at King to make sure he wasn’t attempting to take a run or was out of the crease and then began doing, wait for it, push-ups!

Dhawan himself was delighted at his antics as did the on-air commentators.

“Always plays with a smile on his face. Such a jovial character," said a commentator.

Dhawan had recently spoken on his equation with head coach Dravid after he shared a reel doing the ‘Hey’ challenge on Instagram that saw the legendary India cricketer making a surprising cameo.

“I’ve a very good relation with Rahul bhaiya. We went to Sri Lanka together (in 2021) and from there a strong bond was created. We have developed a good understanding," Dhawan said.

Advertisement

He continued, “My nature is such that I end up being close to everyone. Fun is also important along with work. The liveliness creates a deep bond. There used to be team dinners and activities, today we have reels. It creates a happy atmosphere."

IND vs WI: India Snatch 3-Run Win After Fifties from Gill, Dhawan

Advertisement

Dhawan was in top-form with the bat as well, hitting 97 as India set West Indies 309 to win the first ODI. The hosts fell short by three runs allowing India to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here