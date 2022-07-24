IND vs WI: 'Shubman Gill Wasn't Unlucky, He Was Lazy' - Former Pakistan Skipper on India Opener's Run-Out

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt heaped praise on Indian opener Shubman Gill for his 64-run knock against West Indies in the first ODI on Friday. The 22-year-old batter looked in sublime touch during his 53-ball stay in the middle. He was preferred in the playing XI over Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings alongside skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

The duo shared a 119-run stand for the opening wicket to put India on top. Gill looked fluent during his knock was ended by Nicholas Pooran via a direct hit.

Butt said that Gill’s batting was the highlight of the match for him as he hailed his timing and lazy elegance with the bat.

“The highlight of the match for me was the way Shubman Gill batted. He played very beautifully. It seems like he has a lot of time, and there is also a lazy elegance. He times the ball so well that it appears as if he is doing it in the action replay," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

It was the 18th over of the match when Gill tapped the ball on mid-wicket and instantly ran for a quick single. He accelerated at the start but went casual in the middle of it as Pooran grabbed the ball and his direct throw ended Gill’s stay in the middle.

Butt was critical of Gill’s lazy approach while taking the run and said his dismissal cost India 50 runs.

“Shubman Gill wasn’t unlucky with the way he got out. He was lazy. He had a lot of time and should have run faster. However, he was very casual and assumed that the fielder wouldn’t go for the throw. When you’re playing so well, there shouldn’t be such laziness. It cost him a hundred and probably cost India another 50 runs," Butt said.

The Men in Blue won the match by three runs as Mohammed Siraj defended 15 runs in the final over as India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India will aim to clinch the series on Sunday during the 2nd ODI which will also be played at the same venue - Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

