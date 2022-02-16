IND vs WI: 'Slow Mover' Rohit Sharma Takes Stunning Catch; Sets Twitter On Fire

India skipper Rohit Sharma is generally not known to be a great fielder. He is infamous among his fans for being one of the slow movers on the field, but on Wednesday against West Indies, he just came into his own as he took a running catch in the middle to dismiss Odean Smith. It also made sure that Harshal Patel ends the innings with a brilliant over and with figures of 2 for 37.

In this video, which is going viral, he can be seen pouching on the ball and diving just at the right time to avoid a collision with his fellow fielder Suryakumar Yadav. Watch it below:

A number of fans reacted to Rohit’s catch, questioning his detractors. “Some people can troll Rohit Sharma for his fitness.. But deep down everyone knows , He had never let INDIA down due to this," wrote one user.

Earlier Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were involved in an interesting on-field conversation during the first T20 against West Indies at the Eden Gardens. Since the game is taking place behind closed doors, the stump mic was clearly audible as both cricketers discussed whether to go for DRS against Roston Chase.

The incident happened in the 8th over, which was also Ravi Bishnoi’s first in international cricket. He bowled a googly that spun down the leg side and a nick was heard before Pant grabbed it and dislodged the bails. The leg-spinner appealed and so did the other players, but the on-field umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal signaled a wide.

