IND vs WI: Spinners Hunt in Pack as India Bowl Windies Out for 176 In First ODI

Indian bowling came to the party in the 1000th ODI as they bundle West Indies out for 176 in the first ODI in Ahmedabad. Although the whole unit bowled well as a whole, but it was the spinners who made it turn right from the word go. Skipper Rohit Sharma must be credited for introducing Washington Sundar as early as the seventh over and he found turn right from the first ball. Within 15 minutes, he had dismissed Brandon King with a short ball that stopped on him. Later, in the very same over, he accounted for dangerman Darren Bravo as well. If that wasn’t enough, Windies were rocked by Yuzvendra Chahal who picked up crucial wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard off successive balls. Especially the Pollard dismissal was classic as he had him in trouble with the wrong un. With the score reading 79/7, Jason Holder and Fabian Allen led Windies recovery with a counter-attacking 78 run stand.

But as mentioned, spinners continued to put pressure relentlessly and Sundar got his third when he caught Allen off his own bowling. Both the spinners—Chahal and Sundar picked up seven wickets among themselves. Windies should have applied themselves as the pitch, despite offering some turn, was getting better with every ball. But their key players deserted them and with wickets falling in heap, they were always struggling to post a formidable total. Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/49.

India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first against West Indies in the series opening first ODI between the two teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Deepak Hooda has been given ODI debut while Ishan Kishan will open the inning with Rohit for India with the hosts hit by covid-19 in the build-up to the three-match series.

