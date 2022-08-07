IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav Hits A Sensational Helicopter Shot For A Six | WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav flicked Obed McCoy’s ball to the ‘sky’ as he scored a six with a helicopter shot in the fourth T20I against West Indies in Florida.

In the first innings, off the third ball of the third over, Windies left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy bowled a full delivery on the fourth stump line on the off side. Yadav, pounced on the ball that was pitched up and dispatched it over the fence with a helicopter shot.

“Just a flick of the wrist of Suryakumar Yadav," said the commentator on FanCode. “Have a look at this again! Walks across, a bit of a helicopter and the skip of the jump and the way she goes. Six more!"

Here’s a look at SKY’s helicopter shot:

The ball travelled an 80-m distance to add six more runs to India’s total.

West Indies had won the toss and put India to bat first. India openers Rohit Sharma and Yadav came out with an aggressive approach of batting. With rain of runs from every side, India reached the 50-run mark in only 4.3 overs. However, Rohit got out on the very next ball after scoring 33 runs off 16 balls. Yadav played a decent knock of 24 runs off 14 balls.

The openers were however sent back to the pavilion within the six-over powerplay. But, thereon, Rishabh Pant took the charge of the match. He built a 47-run third-wicket partnership with Deepak Hooda before the latter departed for 21 runs off 19 balls. While, Pant scored 44 off 31, major contribution also came from Sanju Samson who remained unbeaten on 30 off 23 balls.

Dinesh Karthik, India’s one of the best finisher couldn’t execute his innings well as he got departed for only six off nine balls. The finishing touch was given by Samson and Axar Patel, who scored an unbeaten 20 off eight balls.

For the hosts, a lot of hopes were on Obed McCoy but it was a tough day for him as he conceded whopping 66 runs in his four overs. He did manage to pick wickets of Pant and Karthik but the damage was already done as he leaked too many runs in his overs. The pick of the West Indies bowlers was pacer Alzarri Joseph, who finished with two wickets for 29 runs in four overs.

India have already sealed the series 3-1 but two teams will lock horns with each other once again in the final and fifth T20I on Sunday, August 7.

