IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav Plays The Late Upper Cut, Commentator Can't Stop Laughing | WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav was at his very best as India chased down Windies’ 165-run target with an over to spare at the Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis. With this win, India now leads the five-match series 2-1. After a fifty from Kyle Mayers, the hosts had managed to make a total of 164/5 and thought of make a match out of it after they had to bat first.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

But SKY had some other plans as he and Shreyas Iyer shared a fifty plus run stand to take the game away despite Rohit Sharma getting retired hurt.

Advertisement

Yadav hit a blazing 76 off 44 deliveries with eight fours and four sixes which had shots all around the park. He did play his unorthodox scoop over fine leg a number of times, but his late uppercut stole the show. It was Alazarri Joseph who was peppering him with some ‘short stuff’ and that was when he took out this shot.

It made for pleasurable viewing. As can be seen in this video.

The incident happened on the final ball of the ninth over when SKY anticipated a bouncer and then played the upper cut which was played very late. The ball went over the fence, gaining India FOUR valuable runs in the process. Even Darren Ganga, who was commentating at the time, couldn’t stop laughing.

“Sheer brilliance from Suryakumar Yadav… showing his flexibility, hand-eye coordination and skill," said the commentator.

Advertisement

Having had a brief dry spell after his maiden T20I hundred at Nottingham, Suryakumar was back in his element and this time in an unfamiliar role as an opener, which he has been performing during the series. It was another 360 degree effort which showed his flexibility, skill and hand-eye coordination, all in one go. There were eight fours and four sixes in his knock.

This picture-perfect lofted six over extra cover off Alzarri Joseph, which will be difficult to forget as he held his pose for several seconds after execution. There was slashed six off the same bowler and the ramp shot using the pace and bounce, a pull over deep mid-wicket and a cross-batted punch over mid-on fielder.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here