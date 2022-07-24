cricketWest Indies ODI vice-captain and opening batter Shai Hope enter a new club as he scored his 13th ODI hundred against India, this was also his 100th ODI match. He thus became only the tent batter in history of the game to smash a century in his hundredth match. He has now joined the likes of India captain in this match Shikhar Dhawan, Australia opener David Warner in an elite list. Hope came out to bat as an opener and went onto smash a six of Yuzvendra Chahal to reach the three-figure mark.

Interestingly, he was congratulated by the same bowler as he walked back to the dressing room after getting dismissed for 115 off 135 balls after he was holed out in the deep by Axar Patel off Shardul Thakur. WATCH his complete dismissal on video.

On the pitch where they lost by three runs in the first ODI on Friday, Hope, who became the tenth batter and fourth from the West Indies to score a century in his 100th match in the format, and Pooran dazzled under the bright Sunday sun to post a challenging chase for India. For the visitors, Shardul Thakur took 3-54 while the spin troika of Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal took a wicket each.

Electing to bat first, Hope took his time to settle in as his opening partner Kyle Mayers went hard on the Indian bowlers in the powerplay.

Hope, who brought his fifty by slog sweeping Yuzvendra Chahal over deep mid-wicket for a huge six, welcomed Avesh with a glorious drive through wide of mid-off and took a boundary each off Patel and Hooda.

Hope marched on to reach his 13th ODI century in the same fashion when he got his fifty: dancing down the pitch to launch a six over Chahal’s head. Hope and Rovman Powell smashed three boundaries overall before Thakur took the latter out by holing out to long-off.

Hope holed out eventually for 115 but boundaries from Romario Shepherd and a six by Akeal Hosein in the final over was enough to get West Indies past the 300-mark and survive their full quota of overs for the second time in as many matches.

