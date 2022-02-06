IND vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Pollard, Pooran Off Successive Balls; Fifth Fastest to 100 ODI Wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal became the fifth fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets after he managed to remove Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran in the first ODI against West Indies. Chahal bowled a googly to dismiss Pollard which came a ball after he trapped Pooran right in front which meant he had reached 100 ODI wickets in 60th ODI match.

India’s Mohammed Shami was the fastest to reach 100 ODI wickets in 56 games. He is followed by Jasprit Bumrah (57), Kuldeep Yadav (58). Irfan Pathan is the fourth fastest in the list and is followed by Chahal who managed to achieve the feat in his 100th game.

>Couldn’t Eat Dinner The Day of T20 World Cup Snub

Yuzvendra Chahal never saw this coming. He was having his dinner when he got the news that he has been axed from India’s T20I squad for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Chahal was having a great IPL and was sure that he would make it to the playing eleven. But here he was, not even in the fifteen! Speaking to RCB podcast, he revealed that he was having his food, but couldn’t finish it when the news broke.

“The team was supposed to be announced at 9:30 and then it got delayed by a bit. I swear I did not know that my name wouldn’t come. When the list came, I did not say anything to anyone for a few minutes."

“My wife was asking me about the announcement and I sent her the screenshot. The dinner had arrived, but didn’t feel like eating anything that night. Felt very low as I wasn’t dropped even once for five years," Chahal told on RCB Podcast

