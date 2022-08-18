IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar Shines on Comeback as India Restrict Zimbabwe to 189

Team India produced a collective effort with the ball to restrict Zimbabwe to 189 all-out in 40.3 overs in the first ODI match at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Deepak Chahar was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets to dismantle Zimbabwe’s top-order in his comeback match after recovering from injury. Chahar sustained a hamstring injury during West Indies T20I earlier this year and missed competitive cricket for almost six months.

The 30-year-old looked in a good rhythm on his comeback to make a good case for himself for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Brad Evans (33) and Richard Ngarava (34) played some good cricketing shots during their 70-run stand for the ninth wicket to take Zimbabwe near the 200-run mark in Harare.

Earlier, India skipper KL Rahul, who is making a comeback after a nearly three-month layoff due to a sports hernia and Covid-19, won the toss and elected to bowl first. His bowlers didn’t disappoint him as Chahar removed Zimbabwe openers Innocent Kaia (4) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (8) early with his swinging deliveries as both of them got dismissed in the same fashion edging the ball to the wicketkeeper behind stumps.

While Mohammed Siraj dismissed experienced campaigner Sean Williams on just 1 to hurt the hosts further. Chahar was too good for the Zimbabwean top-order as he also got the better of Wesley Madhevere on 5.

In-form Sikandar Raza and skipper Regis Chakabva tried to rebuild the innings and shared a 35-run stand but Prasidh Krishna shifted the momentum completely in India’s favour. The lanky pacer dismissed Raza (17) and Ryan Burl (11) in quick succession.

Chakabva was the highest run-getter for his team with his cautious 35-run knock in 51 balls. He was castled by spinner Axar Patel who also dismissed Luke Jongwe later.

However, Zimbabwe tailenders displayed some fighting spirit as compared to their top-order batters. The last four of five batters managed to register double-digit scores and cause some trouble for the Indian pacers who leaked too many runs against them.

While apart from Chahar, pacer Krishna and left-arm-spinner Patel also claimed three wickets each. Kuldeep Yadav was the only bowler who remained wicketless.

