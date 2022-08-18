IND vs ZIM 2022: KL Rahul Delighted to be Back, Says Being Away From The Game Has Been 'Hard'

A day before the South Africa T20I series was to get underway, KL Rahul, who was to lead India in the absence of rested Rohit Sharma, picked up an injury and was ruled out of all five matches. A week later, he was also ruled out from the England tour where India were to play a Test followed by six white-ball matches.

A dejected Rahul decided to use the layoff to undergo a surgery in Germany for sports hernia which further extended his rehabilitation.

He was then picked in India squad for the tour of West Indies. And days before, Rahul tested positive for covid-19 which ended his hopes for a comeback.

On Thursday, he finally took the field in India colours - his first competitive match in nearly three months. The joy of returning to international cricket was evident on his face but Rahul admitted that phase hit him ‘really hard’.

“We do play a lot of cricket and injuries are going to be part of it," Rahul said during a post-match presentation after India beat Zimbabwe in the first ODI on Thursday.

“Being away from the game is really hard. It is a tough time and we worked together (Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Rahul) in Bangalore," he added.

Along with Rahul, fast bowler Deepak Chahar also made a comeback after a long recovery that saw him sitting on the sidelines for nearly six months.

“For a few of us, it is great to be back in the Indian dressing room. As a team we have been in good form, good to see that all of us are getting enough game time. Feels good to be out there," Rahul said.

Rahul is leading India in the three-match series which India now lead 1-0 after a dominating 10-wicket in win Harare. He won the toss and correctly opted to bowl first as India pacers generated swing to trouble Zimbabwe batters.

“There was a bit of swing and seam movement as well, but it was good to see the bowlers stay disciplined and pick up those wickets," Rahul said.

