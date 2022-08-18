IND vs ZIM 2022: Shikhar Dhawan Enjoying Batting With 'Youngster Shubman Gill'

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill have emerged as a fine opening pair for India in ODIs. The veteran Dhawan has combined well with the young Gill and the results have been evident - three century stands in four innings including one on Thursday that powered India to a 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe in Harare.

India overhauled the target of 190 with ease as they finished with 192/0 in 30.5 overs at the Harare Sports Club. It was the second-highest total that India have chased without losing a single wicket in ODI history.

Both Dhawan (81*) and Gill (82*) scored big fifties to give India a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The 36-year-old Dhawan said batting with Gill has made him feel like a youngster as well and he’s enjoying the consistent run at the top that began with the West Indies tour.

“I am enjoying batting with the youngster (Gill) and I feel like a youngster too," Dhawan said in a post-match conversation with the broadcaster.

“I enjoyed the consistency from West Indies," he added.

Dhawan struck nine fours during his 113-ball knock. He did start with two fours off the first two deliveries of Indian innings but went quiet as the innings progressed before getting into the groove.

It wasn’t a free-flowing knock for which the seasoned batter is known for but Dhawan explained the reason behind the approach.

“I knew that once I was set, I would go after the bowlers. I wanted to rotate the strike as well and then accelerate. My rhythm with Gill has settled nicely. The way he bats and times the ball is lovely to watch. He has shown the consistency in converting fifties into bigger fifties," Dhawan said.

Dhawan also took a couple of decent catches in the slip cordon. “I enjoy (catching in the slips) and it has become easy with experience," he said.

He also praised the returning Deepak Chahar who marked his comeback with a three-wicket haul early in the contest to put India in control.

“Our bowling unit did well and it was nice to see Deepak Chahar come back from injury and pick up three wickets. I am sure he would be feeling confident as well," Dhawan said.

The second ODI of the series will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

