IND vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill's Maiden Ton Helps India Post 289/8 Against Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill played a sublime knock of 130 runs to help India post a challenging total of 289/8 in 50 overs against Zimbabwe in the third ODI match at Harare Sports Club on Monday. The talented Indian batter hit his maiden international century when the other batters failed to put up a show as India lost wickets at regular intervals. Brad Evans was the standout performer with the ball for the hosts as he claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs to announce his arrival on the big stage.

The 22-year-old looked in control and hit his century in 82 balls, while he continued to play some attacking shots after breaching the mark but he didn’t get much support from the other end.

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score

Earlier, India captain Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI on Monday. The visitors made two changes, bringing in Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan in place of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Zimbabwe brought in Richard Ngarava and Tony Munyonga, replacing Tanaka Chivanga and Wessly Medhevere.

Rahul decided to open the innings to get some game time but he failed to score big and was castled on 30 by Evans in the attempt to cut it hard the edged chopped into his stumps. While in-form Shikhar Dhawan started strong and played some solid shots but he also failed to convert a start and was dismissed on 40 by the same bowler.

Gill joined hands with wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan to took to stabilize the innings as the duo shared a 140-run stand to rebuild which shifted the momentum in India’s favour. However, Gill had a few nervous moments in the 90s before he reached the milestone.

Evans appealed for a close leg before call but the DRS was turned down after UltraEdge showed that the ball touched Gill’s bat before thudding into the pads. On the same ball, however, Kishan was run out at the other end after he left his crease for a quick single, but Gill was preoccupied with the appeal.

After Kishan’s departure, Gill scored his maiden century but India kept losing wickets from the other end as Deepak Hooda (1), Sanju Samson (15), and Axar Patel (1) didn’t give him much support.

Gill fought hard and was dismissed on 130 in the last over in the attempt to play a big shot. His magnificent 97-ball stay was laced with 15 fours and a six.

Brief scores:

India: 289/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 130, Ishan Kishan 50; Brad Evans 5/54).

