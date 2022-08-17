'Being Called up is a Dream Come True' - Shahbaz Ahmed Wishes to Win Games for India in Zimbabwe Tour

27-year-old Shahbaz Ahmed received his maiden India call-up on Tuesday for Zimbabwe ODIs as he was chosen as a replacement for injured Washington Sundar. Ahmed impressed many with his all-round show in IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore The southpaw scored 219 runs and four wickets in 16 matches, leaving a mark. He has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19.47 from 18 first-class games.

Sundar had injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) release an official statement to confirm the development.

“Washington Sundar injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England. He has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour," the statement read.

The 27-year-old expressed his happiness after getting his maiden call-up and said that he hopes the team bank on him in the upcoming series.

“Everybody who plays cricket wants to wear the India colours. Being called up for the Indian team is a dream come true. Whenever I have played for Bengal, I have given my all. Bengal team believed in me. Given a chance, I hope I can win matches for India with my batting and bowling. I hope the team can bank on me," Shahbaz said in a statement from the Cricket Associaton of Bengal.

He further thanked CAB, his coaches and teammates for having faith in him and contributing to his success.

“The association especially the office bearers have always had faith in me. My coaches and my co-players on the team all have contributed greatly to me reaching this point. I am indebted to them," Shahbaz added.

While CAB president Avishek Dalmiya hailed Shahbaz and called him a reliable player for Bengal as he wished him success for the next big chapter in his career.

“Shahbaz is an exciting cricketer. He is an all-rounder Bengal has looked upon whenever the team has been in a spot. Shahbaz gave his best for Bengal. I wish him all the success on behalf of the association," Avishek said.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs starting in Harare on Thursday.

