IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India vs Zimbabwe 2022, August 20, Harare Sports Club, 12:45 pm IST Saturday

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe: After registering their second 10-wicket triumph of this year, team India will be eyeing to gain an unassailable lead when they clash against Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series. The match is slated for Saturday, August 20, and will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

The gulf of skill between the two sides was quite evident in the first encounter. A second-string Indian side fired in unison in both the departments to secure an enthralling victory. This is already starting to look like an easy assignment for the KL Rahul-led side. The bowling unit led by Deepak Chahar fired on all cylinders to restrict Zimbabwe to a low 189-all out.

Advertisement

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubhman Gill did not break a sweat to chase down the target and handed Zimbabwe their thirteenth consecutive ODI loss against India.

Sikandar Raza and his men were enjoying a good run of form before this series, winning against Bangladesh in both the white ball formats. They also secured their berth at the ICC T20 World Cup after being crowned champions of the qualifiers. However, against a top-notch side like India, Zimbabwe will have to play out of their skin to stand a chance.

Will the home side manage to keep the series alive with a win over the Indians or will the Men in Blue seal the series on Saturday?

Ahead of the second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs ZIM Telecast

The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

IND vs ZIM Live Streaming

Advertisement

The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND vs ZIM Match Details

The IND vs ZIM second ODI match will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, August 20, at 12:45 pm IST.

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Axar Patel

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Advertisement

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Regis Chakabva

Batters: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Sikandar Raza, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi

India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here