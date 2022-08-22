IND vs ZIM: 'Got Schooling From My Father After I Got Out in 2nd ODI' - Shubman Gill After Maiden Century

Young India batter Shubman Gill was elated after guiding India to a crucial 13-run win over Zimbabwe in the third ODI on Monday. Gill scored a magnificent 130-run knock as India completed a 3-0 whitewash over the hosts to extend their domination over them. It was Gill’s maiden international century and he looked brilliant during his sublime knock to help India post a challenging total when other batters failed to convert starts into big scores.

After the match, Gill said that his primary aim was to minimise the dot ball percentage. The 22-year-old slammed 15 fours and six during his knock.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match Highlights

“I was just trying to minimise my dot ball percentage. I tried to hit the gaps as much as possible," Gill said in the post-match presentation.

The young batter said that he tried to attack the bowlers who were bowling well when he entered in the middle to put the pressure back on them.

“When I went in, there were a couple of bowlers (Raza and Evans) who were bowling good. It was crucial to get through that," he added.

While the 22-year-old was in total control throughout the innings and played some solid shots as he also revealed that he changed his bat after hitting fifty to save it for future

“The bat was pretty good and that’s why I changed it after my fifty as I wanted to save it. Always special to get a hundred, I had made three nineties but wanted to get a century," Gill said.

Gill was named Player of the Match and Series for his consistent show with the bat. He scored 245 runs in three matches at an astonishing average of 122.5.

Talking about playing with senior players like Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, Gill said, “It’s a great bunch of players and I have been playing with them for sometime now."

He also dedicated his maiden ODI century to his father who has been his coach from a very young age. While Gill also revealed that he received some schooling from his father after getting dismissed on 33 in the second ODI.

“My father has been my primary coach. I got schooling after I got out in the second ODI, so I dedicate this to him," Gill concluded.

