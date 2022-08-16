IND vs ZIM: 'It Will be a Good Outing For KL Rahul Before Asia Cup Gets Underway' - Shikhar Dhawan

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan feels that the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe is going to help KL Rahul to get his rhythm back as he will be making a comeback after a long injury break. Rahul last played competitive cricket in IPL 2022, he suffered a right groin injury ahead of South Africa T20Is and flew to Germany and underwent a sports hernia surgery.

Dhawan said it’s good news that Rahul has returned and feels that will get the much-needed game time ahead of the all-important Asia Cup.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe: Shahbaz Ahmed Replaces Injured Washington Sundar for 3-match ODI Series

Advertisement

“It is a very good news that KL (Rahul) is back and will be leading the side as well. He is one of the main players of this Indian team. It will be a good outing for him before the Asia Cup gets underway. I am sure he will gain a lot from this tour," Dhawan told reporters at a media conference here.

Talking about his role in team, the senior opener said if any youngster wants any suggestions he will be happy to share his experience with them.

“I quite enjoy sharing my experience with the youngsters in the team. I first came here in 2014 (actually 2013), when Duncan Fletcher was the Indian coach. If they (youngsters) reach out to me for any suggestions, I am (always) there to answer them," Dhawan added.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the series after injuring his left shoulder during the Royal London One Day Cup.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Shubman is Being Groomed as an Opener for the ODI World Cup 2023′: Ex-India Wicketkeeper-batter

Dhawan said that injuries are part and parcel of the game and said that India have enough backup options for the upcoming ODI series.

“It’s sad that Washington is out. He is quite an important player for the side. But it’s part and parcel…injuries happen. Hope, he will recover soon. He will be missed him as a spinner but we have got a good back-up through Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda, who also bowls off-spin," the Indian vice-captain said.

Advertisement

Left-arm all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has been included in the team as the replacement for Sundar.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe," the BCCI said in a statement.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here