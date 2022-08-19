IND vs ZIM: 'KL Rahul is Here to Get Some Batting Practice' - Ajay Jadeja Suggests Change in Order For India

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja feels that India should change their batting order in the remaining two ODI matches against Zimbabwe. India registered an emphatic 10-wicket victory in the opening match of the series in Harare. However, KL Rahul, who sacrificed his opening slot for in-form Shubman Gill, didn’t get a chance to bat in the match, which was also negative for India. Rahul is returning from injury after almost two and a half months and the ongoing tour is expected to give him enough match practice ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup.

Jadeja suggested that India should find ways to get more game time to the likes of Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan who are part of the Asia Cup squad.

“Maybe the batting order will change. KL Rahul is here to get some batting practice. So the guys who are going - KL, Hooda and Avesh Khan - these are three guys who are part of that squad - one way you would look at giving them more time in the middle but if this is the batting order and he is going to walk in at four, maybe he won’t get to play a single ball on this tour," Jadeja said on Sony Sports.

The veteran cricketer further backed Avesh Khan to get a chance in the second ODI playing XI. India picked Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar in the opening match of the series and all of them were impressed with their disciplined show.

“You could bring in any one of them. They are all good players and Avesh Khan especially, who is going to be a part of that squad. So it could be that he is rested because you want fast bowlers to be fresh. Otherwise, he would probably have made it to the side."

“You have got Deepak Chahar who is coming back - so one game is not enough to look at him, Siraj who has bowled exceptionally well - numbers don’t tell you that story, Prasidh Krishna I think is a fabulous talent, one game is too short to judge anybody anyway," he added.

